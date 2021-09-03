Swarovski Reveals Latest Brand Influencers in Nigerian Market

Swarovski Nigeria has unveiled two notable fashion enthusiasts and Social Media Influencers, Temi Young and Diana Eneje as its new brand influencers during an event at its flagship store in Lagos recently. Both will join a diverse and influential portfolio of brand Influencers to the Swarovski tribe in Nigeria.

Young is a lawyer, presenter, beauty blogger and represents a tribe of rising stars with modern grace and tasteful glamour. Eneje, who is a model and recipient of the Nigerian Teens Choice Most Influential and Fashionable Model award represents a very youthful tribe conversant with street couture and new label glamour.

Through its “Ignite Your Dream” campaign, SW Nigeria will also be deploying its e-commerce platform as a tool to amplify the voices and personalities of the brand influencers to inspire its existing customers, potential buyers, fashion enthusiasts and fans of the brand.

Speaking on the new Signings, Executive Director of Polo Luxury Group, Jennifer Obayuwana said: We welcome Temi young and Diana Eneje to the Swarovski Nigeria family. As our new influencers, they represent young hardworking women, igniting their dreams and achieving with dedication, independence and authenticity”

“Temi and Diana embody the authentic spirit of the Swarovski brand, which is rooted in positive values and we are therefore delighted to reveal the unique activations that we have planned with them.”

Speaking on behalf of the new signings, Temi Young said: “I am excited with the honour of being a new Swarovski brand influencer for the opportunity it brings. Like me, the brand is driven by the passion for creativity and is youthful. Through this partnership, I look forward to working on the activations designed to bring the Swarovski brand even closer to our style tribe”.

This latest partnership reflects Swarovski Nigeria’s progress in leveraging its innovative influencer collaboration model to drive high growth to deliver the brand’s goal of making affordable luxury pieces easily accessible to Nigerians

Swarovski Nigeria offers the world’s finest crystal jewellery, with a focus on trends, design, and elegance. The brand draws from the 125-year heritage of the global Swarovski brand, which embodies creativity, exceptional quality and expertise with each crystal-cut piece telling a unique story of mastered craftsmanship of the Swarovski brand.

