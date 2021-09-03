Super Eagles Flight to Qatar 2022 Begins with Lone Star in Lagos

WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS

*Players to wear black armbands in honour of Usiyen, Oneya

Femi Solaja

Nigeria’s quest to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar begins today as the three-time African champions take on the Lone Star of Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos this evening.

Since making their debut at the FIFA World Cup finals in 1994, the Super Eagles have only missed participation in the finals once – the 2006 edition in Germany. They were denied of that berth courtesy of CAF’s head-to-head rule that favoured Angola.

In 17 previous clashes with Liberia’s Lone Star, the Super Eagles have won 10 matches, drawing three and losing four. One of the four losses was in Monrovia in July 2000, when a team led by the man who is now that country’s President (George Ousmanou Oppong Weah) shot 2-0 ahead before SundayOliseh pulled one back for a 1-2 loss for Nigeria in a 2002 FIFA World Cup qualifying match.

That win catapulted the Lone Star to the top of the group, and the Eagles had to battle hard to snatch the ticket with wins in their last three matches, including away to Sudan and home to Liberia and Ghana.

However, in a 2013 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture, the Eagles rallied to a 2-2 draw in Monrovia and stung the Lone Star 6-1 in the second leg in Calabar.

Friday’s match will see the Eagles leap to top of the group with a win, after group mates Cape Verde and Central African Republic battled to a 1-1 stalemate in their Day 1 encounter in Douala, Cameroon on Wednesday. Central African Republic are playing their home games in Cameroon as CAF has certified none of their home venues worthy of hosting international matches.

As a result of the global coronavirus pandemic and preventive measures, protocols and guidelines, CAF has allowed that only 5,000 spectators be accommodated at the Teslim Balogun Stadium for the match.

A total of 29 players out of the 30 invited by Coach Gernot Rohr for the two games against Liberia and Cape Verde (defender Kevin Akpoguma was knocked out by illness) trained in Lagos for the two matches.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football has approved a request by the Nigeria Football Federation for the players to wear black armbands at the match, in honour of Nigeria legend Thompson Usiyen, who died in the State of California, USA on Tuesday. Usiyen, described as a goal-a-game forward for the Eagles in the late 1970s, died of colon cancer.

The gesture also simultaneously honours the memory of Brigadier-General Dominic Obukadata Oneya, former Chairman of then Nigeria Football Association who died early August.

After Friday’smatch, the players from the United Kingdom will fly back to base, with the rest travelling to the island of Mindelo on Sunday nightfor Tuesday’s clash with the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde in a Day 2 encounter.

RESULTS

Niger 0-2 B’Faso

Algeria 8-0 Djibouti

Kenya 0-0 Uganda

Namibia 1-1 Congo

Morocco 2-0 Sudan

DR Congo 1-1 Tanzania

Madagascar 0-1 Benin Rep.

TODAY

Mauritania v Zambia

Tunisia v E’Guinea

Nigeria v Liberia

Mo’bique v Ivory Coast

Cameroon v Malawi

Zimbabwe v S’Africa

Ghana v Ethiopia

