Super Eagles of Nigeria beat the Lone Star of Liberia 2-0 on Friday in Lagos, in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The goals came from England-based forward Kelechi Iheanacho in the 22nd and 44th minutes.

More details later.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram