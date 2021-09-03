Summer Gets Exciting as Rave Warri Returns in Grand Style

Mary Nnah

Warri’s finest and energetic individuals were hosted to a specially curated and memorable summer experience, with a mix of good music, colourful fashion and vibrant youth of the city of Warri recently.

RAVE, which is an acronym for Recreational Adult Vibing Event, is a social mixer and outdoor event created with the aim of bringing together a matured and sophisticated class of individuals and delivering on the best event experiences bi-annually.

The event which was held at Ogunu Golf Resort, formerly known as Shell Club, enforced strict COVID-19 protocols.

This edition tagged, “Rave of The Summer”, delivered on all its promised awesomeness. It was all about networking, bonding, partying, and celebrating summer in an unassuming way while enjoying good company, electrifying music and great food.

Guests were treated to unlimited fun with various activities which included interesting board and group games, dance offs, parties, giveaways, pop-up sales with Warri’s finest vendors etc. It was a great avenue for attendees to unwind and connect, and all of the activities displayed contributed to creating a memorable experience.

The right music, which set the tone for what was described as one of the most exciting moments to look forward to, were carefully selected from a lineup of the best and talented DJs around Nigeria including Superstar DJ Lambo, DJ Switchy amongst others. The DJs ushered in the capacity to a rich blend of non-stop music.

This year’s “Rave of the Summer” attracted international brands like Diageo (Cîroc), Nigerian Breweries Plc (Desperados Tequilla Flavoured Beer) and Nestle’s (Maggi NG) who brought in their uniqueness, style and professionalism to spice up the event.

Founder of Rave Warri, Omatseye Omamofe said “I’m excited to mark the 5th year anniversary which is set to happen on the 19th of December 2021, and I’m excited about what the Franchise intends to achieve in the next 10 years.”

He also said that rave is more than just an event but a lifestyle brand and that he was here to make a difference.

With the massive success of this edition, the Rave Warri brand remains unflinching, in its vision of recovering and putting the city of Warri on the outline where partners and investors can keep being part of and bolster the development and socio-economic opportunities within Delta State. More information about upcoming events is available on www.ravewarri.com.

