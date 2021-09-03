Sanwo-Olu Charges Youths to Be Global Leaders

Segun James

Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has charged Nigerian youths to strive at becoming global leaders, even as he said that those living in the state should be worthy ambassadors and real leaders of tomorrow.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who reiterated his ministration’s commitment to programmes that would benefit youths, said Lagos State Government would create a platform for youths in the state to be global leaders and not divisional leaders.

The governor, during a courtesy visit by the Lagos state and divisional youth ambassadors at the Lagos House, Marina, said his administration is building a great future for the youths and other Lagosians with various interventions under the THEMES agenda of the government.

He said: “We are not only building youths for greatness but to be real champions and advocates in their various communities and leaders of tomorrow.

“We are creating a platform for our youths not just to be divisional ambassadors or state ambassadors but global ambassadors because the future is about the youth.

“What we are doing with all of our interventions in Lagos State under the THEMES agenda is providing the future from today. Everything you see us do in the area of traffic management, health, environment, education, technology, security and infrastructural development is to make sure that the future is better than today.”

The Lagos State and divisional youth ambassadors are winners of the annual IBILE Youth Academy leadership programme, which started four years ago.

Sanwo-Olu urged the Lagos State Youth Ambassador, Funmilayo Akannishelle and the divisional ambassadors – Aminat Onike-Azeez (Ikeja), Selome Hunpatin (Badagry), Gbolabo Femi-Jolayemi (Ikorodu), Qudus Shodunke (Lagos) and AbdulRahman Saheed (Epe) to use the platform given to them to touch lives and create the future that they will all be proud of.

Speaking earlier, the Lagos State Youth Ambassador, Akannishelle, commended governor Sanwo-Olu and the State Government for providing a platform for them through the IBILE Youth Academy leadership programme.

She said the IBILE Youth Academy leadership programme has changed them mentally and made them to be better people, adding that the training has also motivated them to work toward building a Nigeria the youth would be proud of.

She said: “I want to appreciate Lagos State Government for the IBILE Youth Academy leadership programme. I believe it is something that other states should emulate. It is a programme that will go a long way to improve and incorporate leadership qualities in the youth.

“The IBILE Youth Academy has changed our mentality. It has made us better people and we can now go to our communities with positive charge. We all need to improve our country. We should be patriotic and be proud of our country.”

The ambassadors were presented to the Governor by the Lagos State Commissioner for Youths and Social Development, Mr. Olusegun Dawodu, supported by Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth, Mr. Saheed Akanbi; Director, Youth, Mr. Femi Adetoye and Assistant Director, Youth, Mrs Rasheedat Umar.

