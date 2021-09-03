Rivers: EFCC Arrest Suppliers of Adulterated Oil

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Five persons suspected to be suppliers of illegally refined petroleum products to a multinational construction company have been arrested by the operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

In a statement signed by Mr Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media and Publicity of the Commission, said the suspects were arrested in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The EFCC further stated that the suspects were arrested at the premises of the company, around Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, while off-loading the suspected illegally refined products.

He disclosed the suspects as: “Kelvin Ibe; Anslem Onyelosi; Kelly Omamogho, Jude Tochi and Kelvin Duru.”

According to the statement by Uwujaren, “Report showed that the suspects have been supplying adulterated products to the company, without being detected. However, surveillance by the EFCC led to the arrested”.

The suspects were arrested alongside four trucks with registration number; MBA 340 XA; XB 867 NGK, GWK 66XA and UMA 39 YW

Meanwhile, the agency image maker revealed that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

