Oyetola Calls for Residents’ Cooperation on Flood Prevention

By Yinka Kolawole

Osun State Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, has called for the cooperation and commitment of the residents in the state in an effort to manage flood risk and other environmental hazards in the state.

Oyetola emphasised the alarming havoc which flooding and other environmental hazards can wreck on commercial and economic activities.

He, therefore, said all hands must be on deck to prevent any form of environmental degradation that could bring an untold hardship on the residents, as every individual should not be left out in the ongoing efforts to make the state flood-free.

The governor disclosed this through his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, during an engagement meeting with the Young Farmers Association, Osun State chapter, at the Centre for Civic Engagement in Osogbo.

Oyetola emphasised that citizens are the best partners in progress, whose complementary efforts in advocacy for various causes, such as political, economic, civil, environmental and quality of life issues, cannot be downplayed by every serious government that wants to ensure general development for the people’s welfare.

He then urged them to live up to their civic responsibilities by supporting the government in every step that’s targeted towards the development of the state, such as the effort to manage flood risk in the rainy season.

According to him, “As a matter of fact, the people have an important role to play in avoiding all sorts of environmental degradations by being conscious of acts that can stimulate environmental hazards, especially by avoiding reckless dumping of refuse on waterways in a bid to prevent flooding in this rainy season.

“The government is not oblivious of the fact that resources must be dedicated to establishing better irrigation and water catchment systems to further improve farm productivity and mitigate the dire impact of flood and drought cycles brought about by extreme climatic conditions. Farmers and other residents in various communities also have a great role to play in managing the risk of flooding for it’s a societal challenge which should be collectively fought.

“It is then high time everyone saw the need to contribute their quota to the development of our polity for the benefits of all and sundry.”

Earlier in his remarks, the state Chairman of Young Farmers Association, Mr. Oyekunle Titus, hinted on the negative effects of flooding on their business activities, especially fish farming, urging the government to cushion the effect with relief packages, and not relent in its efforts to get rid of all kinds of environmental hazards in the state.

Oyekunle said the ‘wondrous and endearing performance’ of the governor’s administration is enough for everyone to see the development of the state as a collective project which should be embraced by all.

