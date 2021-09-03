Otis Ojeikhoa Emerges Marketing Edge’s Outstanding Experiential Marketing Personality of the Decade

Nigeria’s experiential marketing prodigy and a leading light in that sub-sector of the Nigerian marketing communications industry, Otis Ojeikhoa, Managing Director/CEO of Brands Optimal Limited, has been recognised and celebrated for the trail-blazing contributions which he has made to his sub-sector of the marketing communications industry and the larger Nigerian economy in the last ten years as he emerged winner of the coveted Marketing Edge Outstanding Experiential Marketing Personality of the Decade at the Marketing Edge Brands and Advertising Awards of Excellence 2021.

At the event which held last Friday at the prestigious D’Podium International Event Centre on Aromire Avenue, Lagos, Nigeria, Otis was awarded “in recognition, appreciation and celebration” of his “professional and entrepreneurial odyssey over the years”, with particular reference to his exemplary personal professional credentials and his company’s best-in-class performance over the period.

According to the award-winning, industry regarded and highly authoritative magazine which doubles as the organiser of the world-class event, the Awards Board zeroed in on the man of the moment after a thorough scanning of the experiential marketing sub-sector with particular reference to the individual professionals cum entrepreneurs that made the sub-sector tick.

In the words of the Board, Otis Ojeihoa “stood shoulder higher than his peers in the contest for the category”.

Responding to the award, the Brands Optimal boss disclosed that it was, indeed, both humbling and thrilling, adding that “anyone in his shoes and in such limelight could not but be surprised that what one has been doing in one’s little corner over such a long period of time (ten long years) was been taken note of by such industry ombudsman as Marketing Edge which the entire industry and the larger Marketing Communications ecosystem in Nigeria and beyond knows and respects for its larger than life stature and its unassailable credibility across board”.

Otis then dedicated the award to his agency’s clients which cut across virtually all sectors of the Nigerian economy; and entire staff of his agency for their professionalism and commitment.

He assured that the Marketing Edge award could only inspire him and his team to not rest on their oars; but continue to break new grounds and expand the frontiers of the experiential marketing in Nigeria, Africa and the globe.

