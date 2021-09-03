Oshiomhole: Late Uwaifo Used His Talent to Put Edo, Nigeria on Global Map

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

A former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Edo State, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole has described the late music maestro, Sir Victor Uwifo as a man who used his talent to take Nigeria and Edo to the international community.

Speaking during a condolence visit to the residence of the late Uwaifo where he was accompanied by some chieftains of the APC in the state, Oshiomhole said the late music maestro was an intellectual who tried to bring to reality his thoughts in music and the arts.

According to him, “There are many ways in which he affected the life of those in my generation. As young men in the typical rural village when there was no light, no road, anytime we want to listen to music, we make request through Radio Nigeria, we listen to radio using battery, the number one record we always requested was Victor Uwaifo; Guitar Boy, Joromi and others and we will wear our small knickers and dance and then stories about the exploits of Uwaifo in the music world.

“In this part of the world and at that time, the man who forcefully put Nigeria, put the face of Edo on the world map was Sir Victor Uwaifo through his own creativity, talent and industry. You cannot resist his music.

“We always pray that may God give us long life and good health because you can live so much and become a vegetable; one is not dying, one is not living. We thank God that he came in the manner he did and he left without being a burden to the family.”

Oshionhole recalled that as governor of Edo State, Uwaifo always oblige invitation to entertain guests at short noticed without complaining.

“As a steward at Osadebe Avenue which you call governor, under 24 hours notice, he will always be there even as a guest but sometimes I will tell him, sir the people want to hear your voice even though he wasn’t invited to play, he will oblige us.

“He was the original musician; in his days, you have to master good English language, you have to have a natural good voice not digitally aided and shopped. You have to either have it or you don’t. The voice of Uwaifo was not the result of manipulation of modern gadgets, it was a natural gift that God gave him and his music has meaning, when you listen, beyond the entertainment, you also pick a lesson.

“Uwaifo was an intellectual. Beyond music, Uwaifo was always busy, if he can think it through he will try to create and translate it. Edo people and Nigeria have lost an elder statesman and I am happy that President Muhammadu Buhari acknowledged this fact that Uwaifo is one of the few artistes that succeeding heads of states and presidents recognised and invited to state functions,” Oshiomhole declared.

