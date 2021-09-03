Olu of Warri Appoints New Traditional Prime Minister

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Olu Of Warri, His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse 111, yesterday revalidated Iyatsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Johnson Amatserunleghe as Itsekiri traditional prime minister.

He also retained 10 other Itsekiri chiefs after a council dissolution.

Chief Amataserunlege emerged as new Prime Minister as the Olu of Warri at Ode-Itsekiri, the ancestral home of the Itsekiris in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, commenced the revalidation and confirmation of the Warri Council of chiefs following a public notice dissolving the council and other committees in the Kingdom.

At the end of yesterday’s session, Amatserunleghe, emerged the most senior chief and ‘traditional prime minister’ of the kingdom.

Amatserunleghe has thus displaced Ayirimi Emami, who holds the position of ‘Ologbotsere’ and served as traditional prime minister of the kingdom during the tenure of the immediate past Olu, His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli.

Others whose chieftaincies were revalidated at the colourful event included Gabriel Awala, Kofi Kartey, Robinson Ariyo, Dr. Roland Oritsejafor, Roli Oritsejafor, Edwin Olley, Solomon Arenyeka, Clement Maleghemi, Eugene Ikomi, Omolubi Newuwumi and Billy Besi Giwa respectively.

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, had on Tuesday announced the dissolution of all traditional councils, committees, sub-committees, and revalidation/confirmation of chieftaincy titles in Warri kingdom.

In a statement he personally signed, the Warri monarch had noted that in pursuant to the Itsekiri custom and tradition regarding the powers conferred on him as the Olu of Warri and by the virtue of the provisions of Section 25 of the Delta State Traditional Rulers, Council and Chiefs Law, CAP T. 2 Laws of Delta State of Nigeria, 2008, “I, Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri, hereby announce, for the information of the public, the Delta State Government and particularly, the traditional rulers and chiefs committee; the dissolution of all traditional councils, committees, sub-committees and the scheduled exercise of revalidation/confirmation of chieftaincy titles effective from September 2, 2021.”

The statement read further: “For the avoidance of doubts, the Warri Council of Chiefs, the Olu Advisory Council (Ojoye Ojisan), the Olu in-Council, all standing, ad-hoc, and sub-committees are also dissolved forthwith; the mandatory revalidation/ confirmation of chieftaincy titles shall commence on September 2, 2021.”

The statement had restated that the timetable for the revalidation and confirmation exercise shall be made available at the Palace Secretariat from September 1, 2021, and the process of registration of all chieftaincy titles with the prescribed authority in accordance with the provisions of Section 25 of the Delta State Traditional Rulers, Council and Chiefs Law, (supra) shall follow immediately after the revalidation and confirmation exercise.”

The Olu of Warri ascended the throne as the Itsekiri traditional ruler on August 21, 2021.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

