NCS Intercepts N643.73m Worth of Donkey Hides, Charcoal in Lagos

Eromosele Abiodun

Operatives of the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Strike Force, Zone A, has announced that the tram intercepted N643.73 million worth of poisonous Doneky hides and skin, charcoal and wood positioned for export in Lagos.

The seizures, the NCS said, were already stored in a warehouse in Apapa, and were at the verge of being moved into the port for export when it was intercepted.

Showcasing the seizures at the Nigeria Customs Export terminal, in Ikorodu, the Controller CGC Strike Force, Zone A, Ahmadu Shuaibu, said the seized items were discovered stacked in a warehouse not too far from Apapa port and that those behind the illegal storage took to their heels on sighting the customs team

Shuaibu revealed that the seizures would have been exported, but for the concerted and delebrate efforts of officers and men of the unit.

He insisted that effort was ongoing to ensure that all those behind the stockpiling of the seizures are brought to book.

He said the export prohibition guideline is in tandem with the federal government’s policies for the protection of endangered species, protection of the local economy and to promote the National Forest Policy that was approved by the Federal Executive Council, which according to him, is aimed at greatly assisting the nation’s sustainable management of it’s vast forest resources against deforestation.

“In the course of duty, the following goods were seized. 1,372 bags of foreign parboiled rice (25kg each(, 5×20ft containers of unprocessed logs of woods, 2×40ft (12,500 prices) containers of donkey hides and skin, 6×40ft and 1×20ft (3,891 sacks) containers of charcoal, 229 sacks of shoes, 167 pieces of used tyres and one unit of Mazda bus, with a commutative duty paid value of N643,727,837.00.

“For the period of the time the Co-ordinator took over the mantle of leadership of the team, the sum of N3,001,226,794 was collected as revenue through issuance of Demand Notices. This feat was achieved through meticulous documentary checks of the ICT Component, “he said.

Reacting to alleged attempt by smugglers to cash in on the Mber month to flood nation’s market with smuggled items, Shuibu said more men have been deployed to policy the country’s waters and land borders.

He insisted that the strike force zone A is determine to deplete finances of smugglers and their sponsors.

