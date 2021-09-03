Nasarawa Can’t Fold Its Arms When Plateau Is in Crisis, Sule Tells Lalong

By Igbawase Ukumba

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Mr. Abdullahi Sule, yesterday told his Plateau State counterpart, Governor Simon Bako Lalong, that Nasarawa could not fold its arms once there is crisis in Plateau State.

Sule said this when he led an entourage from his state that included the Secretary to the Government of the State, the Emir of Lafia; HRH Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad (rtd), as well as representatives of the CAN, JNI and JIBWIS, to the Plateau State Government House, Jos on Thursday.

Sule said that it was in that spirit that he found it necessary to lead a delegation from the Nasarawa to commiserate with his Plateau State counterpart, as well as the people of the state, over the recent crisis that led to the loss of lives and destruction to property.

While expressing regret over the unfortunate incident that engulfed Plateau State recently, the governor said he undertook the visit in the spirit of brotherliness and solidarity, as well as to identify with Governor Lalong and the people of the state, especially at such a trying moment.

He identified Jos, the capital of Plateau State, as a home to all Nigerians and described the recent crisis as unfortunate situation where people that have existed together for long time would be killing each other on the basis of tribe or religion.

The governor of Nasarawa State noted that peace remained the most realistic ingredient for development.

He commended Governor Lalong for his efforts to restore peace and development in Plateau and the entire North in his capacity as chairman of the Northern Governors Forum (NGF).

As part of the visit, Sule donated an undisclosed amount of money towards alleviating the plight of persons affected by the recent crisis.

In his response, Governor Lalong thanked his Nasarawa State counterpart for undertaking the visit to show support and solidarity to both the government and people of Plateau State and noted that Plateau is home for people of Nasarawa and Benue States.

Lalong particularly thanked Governor Sule for his concern right from the time the crisis erupted, which he described as a true demonstration of brotherliness.

