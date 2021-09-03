MTN, NFF Seal N1.5bn Three-year Strategic Partnership on National Teams

MTN Nigeria and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Thursday signed a three-year, renewable contract worth N1.5billion for the telecommunications giant to become the exclusive Official Communications Partner to the federation.

The N500million-a-year deal makes MTN the official communications sponsor of the Super Eagles and other national football teams.

Speaking at a formal signing ceremony at Marriot Hotel, Ikeja, with MTN board members led by its Chairman, Dr. Ernest Ndukwe in attendance, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, called on other corporates to emulate MTN by supporting the development of other sports in the country. “All hands must be on deck to strengthen our competitive position not only in football, but in other sports.

“Through this partnership, MTN is building a sustainable legacy of support, partnership and exciting soccer experiences for Nigerians, and I seize this opportunity to call on other well-meaning Nigerian businesses to join us in achieving a paradigm shift in the development of all our sporting federations.”

President of the NFF, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, expressed optimism saying, “I am delighted to welcome Nigeria’s largest mobile operator as a partner to the NFF and the Nigerian national football teams, and grateful for their long-term commitment to working with us to support the ecosystem. Today is just the start of a new journey for Nigerian football, and we’re so excited to be on it. Over the coming weeks and months, we’ll be revealing more about our plans and how you can engage.”

Commenting on MTN’s growing relationship with Nigeria’s dynamic football ecosystem, MTN CEO, Karl Toriola said: “Football is a unifying national obsession. It brings people together, breaks down boundaries, creates conversations and inspires. We are privileged to have this opportunity to partner the NFF and to be able to support all Nigeria’s national football teams over the next three years.

“This is the start of what we hope will be an inspiring, productive and value adding partnership that can combine the role that technology plays, with the incredible experiences that football provides for the millions of Nigerians who follow the national teams.”

Also at the occasion were Mallam Shehu Dikko (NFF 2nd Vice President/Chairman, LMC); Chief Obinna Ogba (Chairman, Senate Committee on Sports/NFF Board Member); Ms Aisha Falode (NFF Board Member/Chairman NWFL); Dr. Omobola Johnson, Mohammed Ahmad and Andrew Ali (Directors of MTN); Mr Tobe Okigbo (MTN Chief Corporate Services Officer); Daniel Amokachi (SA to Mr President on Sports); Mr Charity Kadiri (NFF Director of Finance); Mr Ademola Olajire (NFF Director of Communications); Barr. Okey Obi (NFF Director of Legal); Mr Dayo Enebi Achor (NFF Head of International) and; President/CEO of HotSports, Mr Taye Ige.

Super Eagles’ captain Ahmed Musa also led William Ekong, Wilfred Ndidi and Victor Osimhen to the epoch-making event.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

