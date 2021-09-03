Mining: FG Acquires Two Mini Aircraft for Geophysical Survey Activities

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The federal government yesterday took delivery of two small aircrafts that were fitted with sensors earmarked for Airborne Geophysical Survey Activities across the country.

During the inspection of the two survey aircrafts with registration number N580kr (ZS-XAR) and ZS-XAS at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Mr. Olamilekan Adegbite, hinted that the project was part of a program to acquire data on the minerals in Nigeria.

Adegbite said that the aircrafts have equipment in them that could monitor certain parameters on ground, which “is a very basic method of acquiring data through geophysical measurements.”

He explained that the project is part of the World Bank’s Mineral Sector Support for Economic Diversification Project in Nigeria.

He said: “There was an open competition and this company from South Africa, Xcalibur Multiphysics, won it, and they are here now with their aircrafts.

“We had to go through a lot of security process. The National Security Adviser has given his go-ahead. The Nigerian Air Force is aware they are here and 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory have been earmarked for the project.

“The federal government had three months ago begun the establishment of artisanal mineral processing clusters for the development of selected minerals in the six geopolitical zones of the country.”

“The initiative is to ensure effective harmonisation of minerals’ exploitation as well as to derive the right revenue for the government.”

Speaking further, Adegbite noted that the aircraft works when the ground is dry and that recordings in the equipment are trans-loaded into computers that would interpret them. “This will give us data that can be utilised.

“The aircrafts will fly at low altitude of about 50 metres, which is about 15 storey building. From the ground, the aircraft can be seen and heard. To allay people’s fears, for the last three months, we have been going round the states, sensitising people, and so that when these yellow aircrafts are flying at low altitude, people would not panic.

“Basically, the aircrafts are there to gather data. These data will enhance our ability to know what minerals we have, and thereby attract investors. It would enhance what we know already and give us clearer data. We have two aircrafts on ground, but will be increased eventually to four,” Adegbite said.

Similarly, Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) had also stated recently that generation of geoscientific data by relevant government agencies over the years have played a cardinal role in the growth of the minerals sector.

Osinbajo stated that available reports from the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) confirmed that Nigeria is endowed with over 44 mineral deposits occurring in commercial quantities in over 500 locations across the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria.

He said: “It can be reasonably inferred that every local government council area of the country is endowed with one or more mineral resources that can be harnessed for the development of the local government and the country at large. The value chain of these mineral resources remains largely untapped and as such they are not readily available for sustainable economic development of the country more so that the mining industry is dominated by over 90 per cent artisanal operators.”

Also, the Technical Adviser, Mineral Sector Support for Economic Diversification Project (MinDiver), Mr. John Eyre, disclosed that the two small aircrafts are fitted with electronic sensors, which will pick up variations, particularly magnetic and radiometric changes in the ground.

