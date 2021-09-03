Lagos State to Distribute Ufuomaee’s Newly Launched Books

Vanessa Obioha

At the grand launch of Ufuoma Emerhor-Ashogbon new books at Civic Centre Lagos, the Lagos State Government announced plans to partner with the author to distribute her books across bookshops and schools.

The Permanent Secretary at the office of the Special Adviser on Education, Mr. Waheed Kasali, who represented the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this to the well-heeled guests in the hall while

congratulating the author on a job well done, noting that her impressive title collections so far underscored her creative abilities.

He announced that the government will set in motion plans to partner with the author to distribute the launched books — ‘The Naïve Wife’ trilogy series and ‘Marriage ABCs’ — in all the bookshops managed by the state government across the state and in institutions of learning to promote literature and deepen the book reading culture.

This, he said, was in furtherance of the state government’s education agenda, which includes exposing young readers and students in Lagos to learning materials that will help nurture their creative talents and dissuade them from anti-social behaviour.

In response, the author expressed gratitude to Governor Sanwo-Olu and the state government for the support, stating that all resources required on her part to fulfil the partnership will be made available in earnest.

The author who is widely known by her pen name Ufuomaee is the daughter of the APC chieftain in Delta State and a Christian. She discovered her calling for the Christian Ministry in 2012 when she started her blog Grace and Truth. Ufuomaee’s books are mainly Christian books that address relationship and marriage issues. Her new books focus on the intricacies involved in selecting a suitable partner and building successful and lasting unions. The books also address the pressure on young people who have attained the age of marriage and how to cope with such pressure.

