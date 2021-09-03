Lagos Set to Host Eagles in Lagos Again, Says Aiyepeku

The Lagos State Sports Commission has declared that is is set to host the first game of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying series against the Lone Stars of Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos today.

Speaking on preparations for the game, the Executive Chairman of the LSSC, Sola Aiyepeku, said the commission is working with the CAF, NFF and other several agencies to ensure a hitch-free and victorious return to Lagos for the Eagles.

“ As you know, we hosted the Super Eagles in March, that was 20 years

after they last played in Lagos and we are quite proud of how the various agencies worked together to deliver a largely safe game within very difficult and unique circumstances.

“What really made it all worth it was the excitement and enthusiasm of Lagosians at the return of the Eagles. We are building on that experience to ensure that the game on Friday (today) goes really well,” enthused the LSSC boss.

Aiyepeku also explained that only 5,000 fans will be allowed in the stadium and that tickets will not be on sale.

“CAF only gave us approval for 5,000 fans. As you know, COVID-19 is still a significant challenge and we have a responsibility to protect Lagosians and all parties involved in the game.

“To that extent, we are not going to sell tickets to the general public. Only few people will be allowed in on invitation. We don’t want a situation where we run afoul of CAF and FIFA instructions.

“We are working hard to ensure that there is a system in place to adhere strictly to the limits approved by CAF and FIFA. We implore fans to stay at home and watch the game on TV and support the team,” pleaded Aiyepeku who understands the sentiments of Lagos fans to the senior national team.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria take on the Lone Stars of Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium today as the race to determine Africa’s representatives at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 begins.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

