Kebbi APC Inaugurates 225 Elected Ward Executives

By Ismail Adebayo

The Kebbi State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated the elected 225 wards executives across the 21 local government areas of the state.

They were inaugurated in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, by the legal adviser of the party, Sanusi Samaila Jega.

While inaugurating the 225 ward executives, Jega charged them to uphold the constitution of the party and that of Nigeria at all time.

According to him, “You must always consider the wellbeing of your party’s members, ensure you carry everybody along and be faithful to the party at all time.”

During the inauguration, each elected ward executives took their oath of office and allegiance one after the other, and it was witnessed by APC caretaker state executive members, including the Chairman, Elders’ Committee, Alhaji Sanni Hukuma Zauro.

Others at the inauguration ceremony were the Personal Assistant to the Governor, Alhaji Faruk Yaro Enabo; Chairman, Local Government Service Commission, Alhaji Abubakar Nayaya, and all the 21 local government chairmen.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

