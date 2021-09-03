Jigawa pays N1.2bn to 725 retirees

By Ibrahim Shuaibu

The Jigawa State and Local Governments Contributory Pension Scheme Board (JSLGCPSB) has paid over N1.2 billion as terminal benefits to 725 retired and deceased civil servants in the state.

This was disclosed yesterday by the Executive Secretary of the JSLGCPSB, Mr. Hashim Ahmed Fagam, when he spoke to reporters in Dutse.

Fagam explained that the beneficiaries were drawn from the state government, Local government and local education authorities who left service by attaining retirement age or died in active service.

He stated that 192 workers left service at the state government while 148 and 194 exited the local government and local education authorities respectively.

Fagam said: “Forty six people died in service at the state government, 39 died from local government and 45 died from the local government education authorities.”

He stated that a total sum of N554.2 million was paid to 263 retired workers in the state government while N260.41 million was paid to 205 retired workers from the local governments and N408.04 million was paid to 257 retired workers from local education authorities.

The executive secretary commended the Governor of Jigawa State, Mr. Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, for his tremendous support to the scheme that made the state the best model in the country.

