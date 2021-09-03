ICPC Ordered to Pay N40m for Illegal Detention of A’Ibom Businessman

Okon Bassey in Uyo

An Akwa Ibom State High Court in Uyo, the state capital, has awarded N40 million as damages against the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) over the arrest and detention of a businessman in the state.

Justice Nsemeke Daniel gave the ruling in a suit filed by the Uyo-based businessman, Ubong Williams, challenging his ‘illegal’ arrest and detention by the ICPC.

The court in suit number: HU/FHR.67/2021, filed by the applicant held that the arrest, torture, harassment and intimidation of Williams by operatives of the ICPC was illegal and infringed on his fundamental rights as contained in 1999 Constitution as amended.

It also held that the detention of the applicant from March 18, 2021, till April 8, 2021, a period of 22 days, was illegal, and an infringement on his fundamental rights guaranteed by the constitution.

The court maintained that the notice of seizure issued by the ICPC to freeze the account of Williams in a second-generation bank was illegal and an infringement on his right of interest in a movable property.

Accordingly, the court, ordered the ICPC to withdraw the notice of seizure dated March 25, 2021, on William’s account while also nullifying the lien placed on the account by the anti-graft agency.

art of the court ruling read: “That the respondents are hereby restrained by an order of perpetual injunction, either by themselves, agents, servants or privies from further arresting, harassing, intimidating and detaining the applicant in any manner whatsoever in connection with the subject matter of this suit.

“That the sum of N40 million damages is awarded against the respondent for the infringement of the applicant’s fundamental rights.”

Williams, a consultant with Akwa Ibom State Government, was arrested by the ICPC in a similar petition he is in court with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

ICPC operatives led by the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner, Shola Shodipo, had picked up Williams from his office on March 18 and took him to Abuja where he was detained for two weeks without trial.

But in an ex-parte motion filed on behalf of Williams by his lawyer, Andem Andem, in a suit number: HU/FHR.67/2021, the applicant prayed the court to hold that the action of the anti-graft agency violated his fundamental rights.

In the suit, the ICPC, its Director of Operations, Akem Lawal, and the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner, Shodipo, were listed as first, second and third respondents respectively.

While kicking against the prolonged detention of his client, Andem argued that the anti-graft agency had failed to inform Williams of the particular offence for which he was arrested.

Andem also held that keeping his client in custody without charging him to court is unconstitutional and a breach of the applicant’s fundamental rights.

But ruling on the application, the Presiding Judge, Nsemeke Daniel, ordered that “the applicant, Ubong Williams, shall be released forthwith from detention pending the determination of his application for enforcement of his fundamental rights in this court.”

Despite the court order, the ICPC had kept the applicant in detention till April 8, 2021, when the Chairman of the commission, Bolaji Owasanoye, finally approved his release.

