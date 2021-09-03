Gulder Ultimate Search Breaks Five-Year Hiatus

Vanessa Obioha

The survival reality TV show Gulder Ultimate Search will be back on our airwaves next month after a five-year hiatus. The show, created and sponsored by Nigerian Breweries Plc, was last aired in 2016 after 11 seasons.

With the theme ‘The Age of Craftsmanship’, the organisers are looking forward to the show dominating the airwaves like it did when it premiered in 2004.

“We are really excited to be bringing back the Gulder Ultimate Search for the viewing pleasure of Nigerians who have over the years continued to call for the return of the show,” said the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sade Morgan.

“The planning team have put in place everything necessary to give the fans exactly what they enjoy about the show, and I am confident that everyone will be pleasantly surprised and delighted with what we have in store.”

Registration began on September 1 and will close on September 8 and eligible participants must be Nigerians between the ages 21 and 35. The first screening session will start on September 13 in Abuja and Enugu, while the second screening session on September 16 in Lagos.

Gulder Ultimate Search will begin airing on October 16 and will run till December 19.

