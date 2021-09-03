Gombe Commences Second Phase of COVID-19 Vaccination

By Segun Awofadeji

The Gombe State Government has procured over 100, 000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to commence the second phase vaccination on the people of the state.

The vaccines to be administered are AstraZeneca and Mordena, which were recently received by the state government.

The state Deputy Governor, who is the state Chairman, Coordinating Committee of COVID-19, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau, stated this at the flagging-off ceremony of the introduction of phase two vaccination to mitigate the spread and effect of the pandemic in the state yesterday.

Jatau said the vaccination is necessitated by the recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases in the country and the commitment of the state government towards curtailing the spread and effect of the virus.

He reassured the state that the COVID-19 vaccine has proven to be safe and effective in preventing the people from getting seriously ill or dying from the disease.

According to him, the government has designated 67 vaccination centres across the 11 local government areas in the state, and called on those who are 18 and above, including those who have not completed their second dose from the first phase, to present themselves for the vaccination.

He stressed the need for the people to continue to practice all other preventive measures against COVID-19, stating that the state government is ever ready to sustain efforts in curtailing the pandemic and protect the people from all adverse effects of the virus as well as other outbreaks such as cholera.

