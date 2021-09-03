Finalists Emerged in SGEL Chinese Wushu Performance

After two thrilling stages of Wushu KungFu Performances, the event billed to crown the future stars of Wushu KungFu in Nigeria has reached its last stage as the anticipated final draws closer.

16 junior and 20 senior contestants made the final lists of the competition, which was based on merit, as judges thoroughly screened performances while viewers also voted for their choices.

The outstanding performance of the contestants invigorate the competition, as contestants demonstrated sensational abilities which included: hand and leg techniques, jumps, sweeps, stances and footwork, seizing, throwing and balances both in the senior and junior categories.

The Nigeria First SGEL Chinese Wushu Performance Championship is important to the development of KungFu in Nigeria. The championship brings together contestants from all styles, clubs and associations, and a star of N1million to be won at the senior category and N700,00 at the junior category.

The Chairman of the Chinese Industrial and Commercial Enterprises Association and Huaxing Arts Troupe Nigeria, Dr Eric Ni, said

“Our goal for this competition is to ensure that youths in Nigeria channel their energy positively and to be more competitive with the rest of the world.”

The competition is judged by highly respected Wushu practitioners from China, Nigeria and other Africa Countries, as the competition was broadcasted on national television, radio and also stream online and across all social media platforms, with the inclusion of viewers vote on http://huaxingwushu.Sgelbuilding.Com, http://ncwspc-ng.com which helps contestants gather points to move forward, and also give viewers the chance of winning cash prizes and recharged cards whenever they vote for their favourite contestants.

10 lucky winners of 50 thousands naira will be announced at the next broadcast on national television.

The Nigeria First SGEL Chinese Wushu Performance Championship is an initiative of the Wushu Development Association of Nigeria and Huaxing Arts Troupe Nigeria, with the support of Nigerian Wushu Kung Fu Federation and Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos and the assistant of all Chinese Communities and individuals.

See lists of qualified contestants below:

Junior category:

Miracle Tuayerin, Attah Tochukwu, Yusuf Damola Precious, Eko Chinedum, Blessings Ayo Mathew, Ajide Munachi Michael, Augustine Michael, Henry Onyeali, Nosike Emmanuel, Isaiah Tommy, Mathias Tommy, Fasasi B. Aminat, Joshua Emokpae, Gift Onyema, Success Ephraim, Chinedum Opoke

Senior Category:

Bright Sakwe, Ogunyomi Musa Adisa, Kelly Osasere Alonge, Austin Esther, Nwobilor Francis Tochukwu, Henry Hendrix, Umoru Nasiru, Osayande Sunday, Oladele Obaremi, Ogbonna John Robert, Oviede Oghenerukevwe Victor, Joseph Ime Jackson, Light Patrick, Sulaimon Jimoh Egunjobi, Unanka Justice, Arriba Akpan, Omameni Raphael, Iyanu Okiki Oladele, Olowolagba Moruff Fordy, Egide Juliet

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

