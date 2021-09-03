FG to Carry out Civil Servants Verification from September 9

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government will from September 9, 2021, commence the nationwide verification of all civil servants recruited by the Federal Civil Service Commission from 2013 to 2020.

The Director of Recruitment and Appointment, Federal Civil Service Commission, Ibrahim Anjugu, stated this in a circular dated August 27, 2021.

The circular reference number: 3171/S.7/ T3/101 was addressed to all permanent secretaries and heads of extra-ministerial offices and signed on behalf of the Chairman of the commission, Mr. Wakil Bukar.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HOSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, also, on August 30, acknowledged the receipt of the document on the proposed workers audit.

The circular added that the mandatory verification exercise would hold across the six geopolitical political zones of the country, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The commission threatened that any officer who fails to turn up for the verification exercise would have his or her salary automatically stopped.

Each affected officer is required to bring along documents which include the original and copy of letters of employment or temporary appointment; letter of employment regularisation/permanent appointment, and original and copy of last promotion.

Other requirements are copy of gazette of appointment and confirmation; copy of letter of staff changes, and last IPPIS pay slip.

“Please note that any officer who fails to turn up for the verification will have his or her salary automatically stopped.

“Kindly bring the contents of this circular to the attention of all concerned officers, including all those asked to work from home, those on secondment/transfer to other agencies as well as those on approved study leave,” Anjugu stated.

It is assumed that one of the reasons behind the mandatory verification exercise is to enable the federal government detect ghost workers from the pay roll.

