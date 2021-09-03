Fashion Brand Reshapes Plus Size

Black owned fashion brand Reign.Lagos is reshaping the world of plus size fashion. The intrinsic detailing and understanding of the plussize woman sets this brand apart as it hopes to let every woman be the reigning queen.

The Nigerian fashion industry as we all know is one of the fast rising industries making its mark around the globe and in recent times we have seen the shift to appreciate and support relevant socially conscious brands that cater to needs of people beyond stereotype and beauty standards.

Reign.Lagos is one of those brands that have caught our attention in recent times due to its colourful aesthetics and range of inclusivity that caters to the average woman, this is a shift in the norm in the beauty space and plus size fashion, the simplicity yet elegant presence of its cuts and finishes of every piece is second to none.

