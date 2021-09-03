Enugu House of Assembly Passes Anti-open Grazing Bill

Christopher Isiguzo and Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Enugu State House of Assembly has passed the anti-open grazing bill into law.

The law, which is to be known as the Enugu State Prohibition of Open Grazing and Regulated Cattle Ranching and Connected Purposes, was passed after the acceptance of the report of the public hearing by the joint committee of the House.

Speaking after the passage of the bill, speaker of the assembly, Hon Edward Ubosi, thanked its sponsors, noting that the people of the state have been clamouring for the law for a long time.

He expressed optimism that the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi would not waste time in accenting to the law, especially giving its relevance to the people.

Ubosi insisted that the law was not intended to witch-hunt anybody or group but for the good of the people of the state and others that live in the state.

