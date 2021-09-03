Ekiti Approves N7.6bn for Road Construction

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Government has approved the sum of N7.6 billion for the construction and rehabilitation of strategic roads in the state.

The Ekiti State Commissioner for Information, Hon. Akin Omole, in a statement yesterday, said the decision was reached at the weekly Exco meeting of the State Executive Council (SEC) that was presided over by Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Omole said the council approved the sum of N921. 24 million for the construction of Ikole township roads while a sum of N4.32 billion was also approved for the construction of the Ado/Iworoko Road.

He said: “A sum of N2.329 billion was approved for the construction of bus terminals and pedestrian walkway/drain covers along Ijigbo Road to Okeiyinmi Roundabout in the state capital, Ado-Ekiti.

“The contractors handling the roads have been given a timeline of 10 and 12 months to complete the projects.

“The approval for the award of contracts, which followed due process and diligent vetting by the Bureau of Public Procurement was a demonstration of the commitment of Fayemi’s administration to advance the economic and industrial revolution in the state.

“These strategic road projects will provide enabling environment for businesses and investments to thrive, and the safety and security of lives and property.”

The state government also solicited the support and understanding of residents, motorists, and commuters throughout the period of the construction works.

He said: “We wish to also remind the general public that adherence to traffic diversions and regulations would assist in ensuring timely completion of the projects.”

