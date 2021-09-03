E-Trends Watchlist

By Vanessa Obioha

Money Heist

Finally, the wait is over. The fifth and final season of the Spanish TV series thriller that became a global phenomenon will premiere on Netflix today. Divided into two parts, the last part will be available on the platform in December. The question everyone is dying to know is if the Professor died or not. We can’t wait to find out.

AEW All Out

For the first time in seven years, CM Punk will be wrestling on the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) All Out event. Punk made his return to pro wrestling on AEW Rampage a fortnight ago. He is scheduled to wrestle Darby Allin on Sunday, September 5 when the event is held. You can watch it on TNT Africa on DStv channel 137.

WWE Smackdown

The Prince, Finn Balor is looking forward to unseating the Head of the Table Roman Reigns and winning the Universal Championship on tonight’s Smackdown on DStv channel 128.

ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The Marvel Studios film about Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings organisation will be premiering in cinemas today.

Big Brother Naija

The sudden eviction of Maria and the new twist introduced by Big Brother at the Head of House (HoH) games left housemates strategizing and upping their games to win fans’ votes. All the housemates are up for eviction except for Jackie B and JayPaul who won the HoH titles. Catch the live eviction show on DStv channel 198 on Sunday.

Assistant Madams

After Osas Ighodaro, Sophie Alakija and Tana Adelana stole our hearts with their dirty games with men in the first season, the web series returned for a second season two days ago with more interesting characters playing their cards to get rich. The series is available on the REDTV YouTube channel.

