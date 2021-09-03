E-Trends Buzzword Films or Movies?

By Vanessa Obioha

Wait! Is the 2018 ‘King of Boys’ a movie or film?

You may be forgiven if you thought films and movies mean the same thing. Don’t worry, we once thought so.

If you google both terms, you are likely to be inundated by different results, offering one explanation or the other.

Both terms are often used interchangeably but have some distinguishable traits.

For instance, films are often seen as an artistic endeavour while movies are boxed into commercialism. Movies are mainly to entertain and rake in money while films strive to leave a lasting impression more than making a profit.

The storylines of films are complex. They explore different angles that go beyond the central theme whereas movies can be a story with simple plots. Also, film productions are very detailed. They are concerned with how the different elements of filmmaking such as aesthetics, sound, movement, and light will emotionally and mentally simulate the audience. Movies care less about such, although there are big budget movies that fit into this mould.

Despite the nuances surrounding both terms, the distinction between the two can be narrowed down to the intentions, philosophy and belief systems of the people making them.

So now, do you think ‘King of Boys’ is a movie or a film?

