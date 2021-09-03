DON’T BE STUPID

There is a common perception that many criminals are of a lower intelligence level than the general population. Further evidence to support this is shown by a woman trying to sneak into Hawaii with a fake vaccination card. The first piece of evidence is that she is not vaccinated. The second was that she had a vaccination card with a spelling error with Maderna rather the correct Moderna.

She may be receiving either a large fine or some free government accommodation in a prison which might serve as a warning for other people considering ignoring the COVID restrictions designed to keep us as safe as possible.

Some people argue about their freedom to do whatever they want to including not being vaccinated but most want to be free to first actually stay alive and then to enjoy that life. Do the intelligent thing and get vaccinated if you can.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia

