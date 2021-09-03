Burna Boy’s Father Figure Comes to the Fore on ‘Question’

Iyke Bede

“If dem like make dem chop all the tomato, dem no go ketchup.”

For the rest of the year, the word ketchup will assume a new meaning courtesy of Burna Boy’s latest single ‘Question’. The track features music producer Don Jazzy.

Unlike ‘Kilometre’, an uptempo track that serves as a first solo record since his Grammy win in March, ‘Question’ is built around two verses exploring a tamer terrain in its tone.

Thematically, it highlights self-worth and awareness — two factors that have directed his ascension to greatness on the local and global music scene. ‘Question’ cleverly points to his earlier assertion where he noted that the success he has attained was all by his making after his Grammy win.

“My kids will confidently beat their chest and say, ‘daddy did it on his own, we can do it on our own'”

While those words are addressed to his unborn child(ren), the visuals for ‘Question’ goes one step further to embolden and showcase the spirit of the average Nigerian ghetto child, who regardless of circumstances, still kindles an ember of hope to find their dream someday.

The opening scene sees him gathered around by a group of children. Shortly afterwards, he asks them questions from the pages of a book, to which they reply to him in pidgin English, with one of them pointing out his grievances to Burna in an endearing manner.

The simple-styled visual presents a panoramic view of the slum in which these kids live. With his newly attained status as Grammy winner, Burna Boy affirms that his success, in no way, dictates how he should be perceived either as a musician or a father figure. If anything, he’s never being more humane than at this point.

Out of curiosity, one can only wonder about his constant reference to children, especially after his Grammy win. Could Burna Boy be saying something? Perhaps starting a family?

