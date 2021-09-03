At 79, Iwuanyanwu Retires from Active Politics, Addresses Nation’s Challenges

Amby Uneze in Owerri

Publisher of the Champion Newspapers and Chairman, Peace Committee between the North and South of Nigeria, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has announced his desire to bow out of active politics, where he had made tremendous impact in reshaping the country.

The businessman and construction mogul, who had over the years played an active part in the business and construction sectors of the nation’s economic life also stated that he had no regrets over his actions in several attempts to become the president of Nigeria.

Iwuanyanwu maintained that the only way to have peace and stronger security in Nigeria was for the country to be restructured, which would give the federating units enough power to control her resources while maintaining a weaker centre.

He also said for security to be more effective in the country, there was need to have state police so that the governors can have adequate powers to answer for the crimes perpetrated in their states.

He observed that what the country was passing through presently has overwhelmed herleadership and the security architecture, and therefore called for a stronger synergy to be able to contain the scourge.

Iwuanyanwu maintained that at the rate the bandits have continued to attack the northern part of the country, it was a matter of time such criminal elements would penetrate the South, hence the Southern leaders should be active and alive to prevent the movement of inherent bandits, and other criminals.

On health issues, Iwuanyanwu, who has just turned 79 years, expressed dismay that the quest by the nation’s leadership to travel overseas to access health care portended danger, adding that as a nation, nothing stopped the leaders from building and equipping health facilities and pay the doctors and other medical personnel adequately as a way to prompt Nigeria’s health care to be appreciated.

He, however, decried the unemployment rate in the country and deplored a situation whereyoung men and women graduates roam about the streets looking for job without finding any.

Iwuanyanwu, who spoke to Journalists in Owerri, the Imo State capital, gave details of his sojourn in life as well as his numerous contribution to the development of the country and humanity.

He expressed satisfaction towards his effort, especially, for attempting to be President of Nigeria in his bid to redeem the ills confronting the nation.

On his retirement from active politics, he maintained that being kingmaker as the Chairman of Elders Council of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, he has everybody as his subject and no longer on party line.

“As the Chairman of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo council of Elders and having groomed and mentored many young politicians across the country, who belong to different political parties and are doing well, at 79, it is only neat and imperative for me to quit the stage and allow the younger ones to grow forward with relevant advice,” he stated.

