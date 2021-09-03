Anambra Guber: Okeke’s APGA Faction Laments Mass Defection, Blames Soludo’s Emergence

By Udora Orizu

The Jude Okeke led faction of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has blamed the gale of defections by members of the party to the All Progressives Congress on the emergence Prof. Chukwuma Soludo as the governorship candidate for the November 6, election in Anambra State.

Recall that on Thursday six members of the House of Assembly in Anambra State on the platform of APGA defected to the APC.

The party’s faction, in a statement by its

National Publicity Secretary, Ikechukwu Chukwuyere claims that the injustices against ‘authentic APGA candidate, Umeoji and attempt to impose unpopular Soludo’ is behind the defection of the lawmakers.

Chukwunyere who described the development as disturbing, said the defection was a clear indication that the party was losing its grip of the grassroots where real politicking is.

He said, “We have noted with dismay and great concern the mass defection of lawmakers elected on the platform of our dear party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the Anambra State House of Assembly to the All Progressives Congress (APC). It is clear to us as a party that this disturbing mass defection is one of the direct and clear consequences of the injustice meted out to the party’s governorship candidate in the election, Hon. Chuma Umeoji.

“Only those who are not concerned if our party loses the state in the forthcoming election will not support Umeoji’s candidature. It is clear that Umeoji is the candidate that has mass appeal among party members and in the state in general. APGA will lose Anambra State Government House if Umeoji is not allowed to fly the party’s flag because the people want Umeoji at all cost and not Soludo.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

