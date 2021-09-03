Afropop Sensation, Platini P Releases ‘Shumuleta’

Afropop artist, Platini P, recently has released his much anticipated single ‘Shumuleta’ to kick-start a new phase in his musical journey.

The release comes weeks after the Rwandan star signed a record deal with One Percent International Management Services Ltd in Abuja.

Speaking to the media, he stated that his songs are a gift to the world.

“I’m ready to impact the world, using my music as a genuine tool for spreading love, mutual respect, peace, joy and genuine reconciliation for the human race,” he said.

He also revealed the inspiration behind the song title, which he claims he got from a popular Rwandan movie.

According to him, “the inspiration came from a Rwandan Ghost movie titled ‘Shumuleta’, the lady is compared to the ghost in the movie.”

‘Shumuleta’ was produced by Element and mixed and mastered by Bob Pro. Other popular songs from the talented artist include ‘Helena’, ‘Atansiyo’ and ‘Ntabirenze’.

