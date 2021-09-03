Abiodun Launches Business Premises e-Registration

Abolade Sokunbi in Abeokuta

In an effort to remove the bottleneck involved in business premises registration as well as improve the ease of doing business, the Ogun State Government has launched the state business premises registration portal.

The state Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, while speaking during the launch held at Ogun TechHub in Abrokuta, said the launch was as a result of different reforms and digitisation of the present administration aimed at creating enabling environment for businesses to strive.

The governor, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Dapo Okubadejo, added that through the business premises registration portal, the state government would be able to plan for the provision of infrastructure, security, power, and manage the environment as well as provide other relevant facilities for businesses in the state.

According to him, “In the past, business permit registration had hitherto been done manually. But when the Business Environment Council was established, the Technical Working Group on starting a business started working in line with our digitisation initiative, and we decided that this registration process must be automated. The automation process has been tested, and this portal is very interactive.”

The governor enjoined all categories of businesses operating in the state to register their business on the portal for free via business permit.ogunstate.gov.ng from September 1 till December 31, 2021, adding that the government has also waived all backlog on business premises permit registration in the state.

Abiodun added that the state government would harmonise its taxes with legal backing as well as increase on enforcement of its tax laws to eliminate illegal tax collection in the state.

In her welcome address, the state Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Kikelomo Longe, said with the launch of the portal, the state has fully automated its business registration process, adding that the full automation makes the process easier, while also reducing cost.

