24-year-old Kebbi Poly Student Electrocuted

By Ismail Adebayo

A 24-years-old student of the Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin Kebbi in Kebbi State, Khalid Kabir Argungu, has been electrocuted in his hostel room.

According to reports, he was preparing his meal when the incident happened.

Confirming the incident to journalists, the Rector of the polytechnic, Muhammad Sani Aliyu, explained that doctors and nurses at the institution’s clinic rushed the deceased to Sir Yahyah Memorial Hospital in Birnin Kebbi when they realised his condition was critical, but he was later confirmed dead.

The rector, in a sober mood, explained that the school authorities have informed the parents of the victim, and that they have requested that his corpse to be conveyed to Argungu, his home town, where he would be buried in accordance with Islamic rite.

He said: “We have set up a committee to investigate and unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the student. And by the time the committee completes its investigation, we shall know what to do to stop the reoccurrences of such incident.”

The rector dismissed the insinuation that the management had closed the school, adding that students sharing the hotel with the deceased merely vacated the hotel as part of respect for their late colleague.

