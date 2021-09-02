Veterinary Doctors Seek Recognition to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

By Adibe Emenyonu

The Nigeria Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA), has asked for recognition that would enable its members to collaborate with other medical personnel in the country in the fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

The association made the appeal in Benin yesterday when its leadership paid a courtesy call on its former National President, Dr. Clement Alile, ahead of the association’s national convention slated for Benin City from October 25 to 29.

The acting National President of the NVMA, Dr. Ibrahim Ado, regretted that their expertise in animals and associated diseases has not been utilised in the efforts to combat the ravaging pandemic disease.

Ado said: “Veterinarians are noble professionals that stand out among others. But sadly in this country, our roles as veterinarians are not duly recognised by the government.

“However, we are making conscious effort to let the public know who we are and what we do. We are pushing hard to see that things are done the way they should so that our roles will not be neglected.

“If you take a look at the current COVID-19 pandemic, we have veterinarians that are experts as far back as 40 – 50 years. But the people just know of it with this pandemic.

“All the theory of the current pandemic is that it came from animal and we are authority in diseases of animals.

“So we should be brought into the fold so that we all can collaborate and save humanity together.”

On his part, Alile who served as the President of NVMA from 1983 to 1985, noted that the policy trust of the government among others have not served as an encouragement to the veterinarians.

Alile, who was a former Secretary to State Government of Edo State, however said that as a disciplined body, the members must continue to do their best to lift humanity.

He said: “Veterinary doctors are very responsible and disciplined people who will rather take these challenges as they come and attend to them.”

He also justified the incessant strike by medical professionals and urged the government not to renege on its agreements with unions or associations.

“If government enters into any agreement, it must keep its own side of the agreement, this is where the problem always arises from,” he stated.

The Chairman of the Local Organising Committee of the October convention, Dr. Michael Ehizokhale, announced the theme for the 57th annual convention is “The Veterinarian and Global Health Security.”

Ehizokhale said that the convention would be chaired by the Esogban of Benin, Mr. David Edibiri while Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and the Esama of Benin, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, would serve as Special Guest and Special Guest of Honour respectively.

