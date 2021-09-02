Uzoho Rejoins Omonia Nicosia on Three-year Deal

Francis Uzoho and Apoel FC have parted ways by mutual consent, the Cypriot First Division club announced yesterday.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper rejoined AC Omonia despite having two years left on his current contract at Apoel.

After completing his loan spell at AC Omonia, the Nigeria international joined the Legend in July 2020 on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

His maiden game for Apoel was a 3-0 triumph over Ermis Aradippou before injury crept in to make him miss the crucial games which his team lost.

During the 2020-21 campaign, Uzoho, a former Deportivo La Corunna featured in 18 league matches as Sofronis Avgousti’s men finished third on the log.

While no reason was given for the mutual termination of the contract, the club wished the African star all the best for his future.

“The company Apoel Football (public) limited announces the completion of its cooperation with goalkeeper Francis Uzoho,” a statement on the club’s website announced yesterday. “We wish Francis the best of luck.”

Currently, he is in Gernot Rohr’s squad ahead of this month’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde.

He would be looking forward to displacing Maduka Okoye and Daniel Akpeyi to man the post of the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winners when they square up against Peter Butler’s Liberia on Friday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Uzoho was shown a straight red card for the first time in his career on April 2, 2019, during his spell at Anorthosis Famagusta.

Even at that, his team cruised to a 3-0 win over Alki Oroklini in a Cypriot First Division fixture.

