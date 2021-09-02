Sule Seeks Catholic Bishop’s Support for Peaceful Coexistence in Nasarawa

Igbawase Ukumba

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule yesterday sought the support of the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Lafia, Most Rev David Ajang, for peaceful coexistence in the state.

Sule made this known when he hosted the Lafia Catholic Bishop, who was on a thank-you visit in the Government House, Lafia, just as the governor assured the cleric of his total support to the church.

The governor assured the bishop, saying: “The doors of my administration remains open, especially towards encouraging religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence among different religious beliefs. “No governor will like to ignite violence, as that will not only be a distraction but will hinder developmental initiatives. If there is any person that requires peace, it is the state governor because without peace, there won’t be space to govern.”

The governor, therefore, dismissed claims that certain governors are inciting violence in their state, stressing that governors are the last people to seek violence as such will distract them from carrying out developmental initiatives.

Earlier, Bishop Ajang had said his visit was to thank the governor for his generosity and support, especially with the series of activities leading to his installation three months ago.

The clergyman commended the synergy between the government and the church in Nasarawa State, which he said has made it possible for the governor to extend a helping hand and to be physically present at the church during his installation.

He assured the governor of a robust relationship with the church, especially with his experience from being a Chaplin to the Plateau Governor, Simon Bako Lalong, before his appointment as the bishop of Lafia Diocese.

