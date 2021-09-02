Shun Corruption, Bauchi Gov Warns Newly Sworn in Commissioners, Aides

By Segun Awofadeji

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, Thursday reconstituted his cabinet by swearing in 21 commissioners, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief of Staff (CoS) and Principal Private Secretary (PPS) who will form the State Executive Council (SEC), warning them to shun corruption and corrupt practices as his administration is focused on taking the state to higher heights before the end of its four-year tenure.

The governor reminded them that they were either reappointed or appointed based on merit and their various contributions to the development of the state.

Mohammed said that they must live above board, bring in their wealth of knowledge and experience into play in order to accelerate the developmental efforts of the administration, adding that time is fast running out and the wheels of progress must not slow down.

The governor reminded them that they own their various constituencies of positive representation in government as according to him, “You are expected to serve as ambassadors of your people, let them know what we are doing for their well being.”

He stated that he took his time to reassemble the cabinet in order not to make mistakes as “2023 is fast approaching, we need to consolidate our political grip so that we can easily get a second term to serve the people of the state”.

The governor, who stressed that winning election is all about carrying people along and not much about project execution, however assured them that his administration will continue to embark on projects and programmes that will structurally develop the state to an enviable status in the country.

He said that he will work with the appointees for progress, while urging them to cultivate a smooth working relationship with the legislative arm, which though is led by the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Mohammed said: “I want you to work closely with members of the state House of Assembly because they are my bosses. We are working in collaboration for the good of the state, respect them and relate with them well, anything short of this will bring about rancour between us which will slow us down.”

The governor, while wishing the new cabinet members well in the discharge of their official duties, sounded a note of warning that anything short of positive progress will not be tolerated by him and urged them not to betray the trust and confidence reposed in them.

Those sworn in are Ibrahim Kashim as SSG; Dr Aminu Hassan Gamawa as CoS; Bashir Yau as Deputy Chief of Staff; Samaila Adamu Burga as PPS to the governor, while the 21 commissioners were assigned different portfolios though some of them returned to their former ministries.

The oath of office and allegiance were administered by the Bauchi State Chief Judge, Justice Rabi Talatu Umar.

