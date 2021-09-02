Secondus Reacts to Suspension by Ward, Says Only NEC Can Suspend Him

By Chuks Okocha

The embattled national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus, has reacted to his purported suspension by the ward 5 of the Andoni local government in Rivers state, stating that it is only the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party that can suspend him as a national officer.

A statement by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, said according to Article 59(3) of the PDP constitution, the ward, local government or state cannot suspend a NEC official, let alone the national chairman of the party.

According to the media office of Prince Uche Secondus, “ordinarily should not be responding to every ‘noise’ in the media being engineered by those who set out to distract and destroy the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, but it’s our responsibility to guide those who are easily persuaded by news in the media hence this response.

“Such action is a mere wish as Article 59(3) of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, constitution states clearly that only the National Executive Committee, NEC of the party can discipline the National Chairman or any other National officer of the party.

“Members of the public and the media should therefore be wary of agents out to distract PDP from the focus of retrieving our beloved country from the irreparable damage already done to it by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.”, the statement stated.

The PDP in Ward 5 in Ikuru town, Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State had suspended the embattled National Chairman of the party.

Secondus is a prominent politician from Andoni in Rivers State. He is a former Chairman of the PDP in Rivers and a former National Organising Secretary of the party.

The Ward Chairman of the Party, George Christopher, announced this at the party’s extraordinary meeting at the party’s Secretariat at Ikuru town, Andoni Local Government Area Wednesday.

The chairman said eleven executive members out of the 17 endorsed Secondus’ suspension from the party.

Christopher said the national chairman had not attracted development to the area despite his high political profile and also cited his inability to manage the party

Christopher had stated, “The Ward executive of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ward 5, Ikuru town, and the leaders met on the 31st of August, 2021 over issues that affect the party.

“Suspension of Prince Uche Secondus was done by the Ward executive after a duly constituted Ward meeting called by the Secretary on the instructions of the Chairman, according to the Constitution of our great party.”

Former chairman of Andoni LGA and chairman, Disciplinary Committee in the Ward, Benson Alpheous, had noted that Secondus was suspended for disobeying the party’s decision for him to step down as national chairman.

“Until further notice, our brother, Prince Uche Secondus remains suspended. I want to thank you for coming and reaffirming the suspension of Uche Secundus.

“For now, until you hear from us again, Prince Uche Secondus remains suspended,” he added.

