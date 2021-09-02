Policemen Teargas Commuters, Protesting Handicapped Persons in Bayelsa

Olusegun Samuel

An otherwise peaceful protest by a group of Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWD) in the Tombia roundabout in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, left many commuters, travelers and the disabled persons in pain and anguish as policemen released multiple teargas canistersin the air, causing pandemonium yesterday.

The protest by the disabled persons over the alleged suspension of a deputy bursar, who was their member by the authorities of the state owned Niger Delta University (NDU), had grounded vehicular and commercial activities in the Tombia area before the policemen came in many vans.

Commuters traveling to the university town of Amassoma, Tombia in Southern Ijaw and Yenagoa Local Government Areas of the state and other neigbouring states were stranded for hours along the Edepie corridor as the protest lasted.

THISDAY, however, gathered that the protest by the disabled persons was that the deputy Bursar (a physically challenged person) of the institution was allegedly barred from contesting for the vacant position of a substantive Bursar of the institution on account of his physical disability.

The protesters, who converged at the popular Tombia Roundabout where were led by the state chairman, Mr. Eric Ikilowei.

The protesters brandished placards with various inscription such as “VC Prof. Samuel Gowon Edoumiekumo immediately lift the malicious suspension meted on the disabled deputy bursar”; “Prof. Samuel Gowon go, we don’t want you again”; “NDU VC is highhanded”; “Save Our Souls Governor Douye Diri” among others.

But the protest almost turned violent, when policemen started to fire teargas cannisters to disperse the protest after failed attempts by some senior officers to bring the protest to a halt.

THISDAY’s reporter, who was at the Tombai roundabout almost passed out from the effect of the teargas but was rushed to safety by a group of young men, who came to his aid.

The PLWD leader, who later spoke with some journalists, said the protest was called after several efforts to reach out to the state government to wade into the matter, did not yield any fruit, noting that the last time they protested and was invited by the Commissioner of Police, he was detained and taken to court.

He, therefore, appealed to Governor Diri to wade into the matter and ask the Vice Chancellor to reinstate the deputy Bursar.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

