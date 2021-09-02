PLAYING WITH OUR SANITY

As we, in Melbourne Australia, enter into day 213 of lockdown, broken into six separate occasions, there has finally been one eased restriction, access to playgrounds. They will reopen tomorrow night for children under the age of 12. The child can be supervised by only one person who must check in with a QR code, wear a mask all of the time which means no eating or drinking.

I thought the world had gone crazy when Trump was elected as president but now, I know the world is crazy and I don’t think everyone is playing with a full deck of cards. Hopefully the Martians will abduct me and bring me back in a few years when the world gets rid of the COVID pandemic and returns to normal.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia

