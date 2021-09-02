Pinnick: Beat Liberia and Get Your Bonuses Instantly

In his determination to see Super Eagles begin the race to the 2022 World Cup with maximum points against Liberia on Friday, President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Melvin Pinnick, guaranteed the team instant payment of their winning bonus.

Speaking when he met with the players and coaches on Tuesday in Lagos, the NFF president who also doubles as a FIFA Executive Committee member, also promised to seat with the leadership of the team to iron out issues relating to match bonuses and camp allowances. They are likely to meet after this evening’s light work out.

He disclosed that talks were underway to guarantee the welfare of the team to ensure the boys focus on the task ahead and not be bothered by when they will get their money.

“I like the spirit in the camp and this is the spirit to qualify for the World Cup,” Pinnick started.

“I will be sitting down with the leaders of the team to discuss the World Cup bonus. We must qualify for the World Cup. You win on Friday and you get your bonus.”

He further revealed that talks are ongoing with an unnamed insurance company to insure the players.

“We have an insurance deal we are working on, about N17m per player. Once you are in the Eagles you have an insurance.”

“We are not just looking at finance but the value in kind that will enhance you talk less and act more on the pitch. I’m very proud of you guys; we fight, argue but importantly we settle,” Pinnick stressed.

