PDP Chieftain Wants Big Brother Naija Banned

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Former Delta State Governorship aspirant in Delta State, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has expressed worries about the benefits of the ongoing TV Reality Show Big Brother Naija (BBN) Naija and has called on the federal government to ban the programme for promoting indecency, immorality and corruption. He equally appealed to religious leaders, including Muslims and Christian clerics, to add their voices to put a halt to the programme on Nigeria televisions.

Onuesoke, who made the appeal while addressing newsmen in Warri yesterday lamented that the show is eroding the norms and values of the Nigerian society.

He noted that allowing “immoral” shows like the ‘Big Brother Naija’ to be broadcast in Nigeria is corroding the minds of the younger generation, especially teenagers.

“BBNaija is an exhibition of recklessness. We are encouraging it so badly that we allow it to be displayed openly on television. It is an invitation to chaos and exhibition of nudity. We now idolize idleness and immorality. What do we gain from open vulgarity, open nudity, the spread of shamelessness? For me BBNaija is “an abomination”, he said

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain noted that BBN is not a talent show because it does not promote real development in any sense of the word, adding that it is just a show in which some adults are gathered in an enclosed place and allowed to do whatever entered their heads.

“Fine, there are many other bad things going on everywhere, including kidnapping, banditry and the impunity of a thoroughly corrupt political elite across all party lines. But destruction/distortion of values is one of the most vital of steps towards all these other societal vices,” he observed.

Onuesoke argued that those against the federal government plan to ban the show are all benefiting from it one way or the other while the social and cultural norms of the society are being eroded.

“Even the devil will condemn that show. I don’t watch it but comments from social media indicate it is all about immorality. When young people condemn it, then it really has to be bad.

The programme should be banned. This freedom to do whatever is the foundation of the decay in the polity,” he stated.

Furthermore, Onuesoke urged pastors and imams to speak out against the show, pointing out that the Qur’an and the Bible clearly teach against everything that is being openly demonstrated in the Big Brother Naija house.

