Niteo CEO Tasks Architects, Builders on Power Solutions

To boost access to power, improve building aesthetics and increase national productivity, architects and builders in Nigeria have been urged to embrace the Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) solution. BIPV is an innovative customized renewable energy solution that enables the integration of solar modules into building facades, rooftops, wall cladding, bus shelters and gatehouses among other facilities producing electrical power in addition to aesthetic enhancements.

Managing Partner, Niteo Limited, Adedayo Afolabi, who made the call while speaking at the inaugural BIPV seminar in Lagos recently, revealed that solar solutions were all about harnessing the power of the sun to produce electrical energy.

According to Afolabi, “The BIPV solution, deployed in partnership with German-based Green Glass Africa, is a welcome development especially in urban areas such as State Capitals where there is a reduction in space availability and a growing current trend of utilizing glass for curtain walls of buildings. With BIPV, every available space on building wall claddings, rooftops, bus shelters, factories and warehouses now can generate power.”

He stated that while challenges are a part of life, the secret of progress is to understand how to spot and take advantage of the opportunity inherent in challenges. Nigeria, he noted, has power challenges which solar solutions could tackle effectively because of the sheer amount of sunlight available everyday. With climate change as a growing source of concern, the increasing use of solar solutions, particularly BIPV, will help Nigeria positively reduce its carbon footprint and avert environmental disaster.

Co-CEO, Green Glass Africa, Kevin Noukam Tiangueu, in his presentation, provided an in-depth exposition of the BIPV technology, its application in real-life projects, with relevant case studies and ROI calculations.

According to Noukam, “With BIPV, the target is to transform every building to a power generating set so that each building or structure essentially powers itself.”

He noted that the real advantage of the BIPV is that it can be customized based on the customer’s application, specifications and available space. The bespoke product can be designed based on the size and shape of the available space, or the colour preferences of the customer.

The solar power startup expert explained that BIPV is flexible, so much so that the customer’s goals and ideals can be integrated into the design to improve the outlook. BIPV is a multifunctional product with constructive, architectural, aesthetic and power generation functions and capabilities. He revealed that another advantage of the BIPV is that it is fire resistant class A, making it a good construction material for buildings.

Co-CEO, Green Glass Africa, Igor Mbakom Tchiengang, noted that BIPV would be the solution for Africa. He said: “BIPV is versatile, with immense potential and suitable for a variety of projects. BIPV can completely or partially replace building material in addition to generating power, improving transparency and efficiency.”

Afolabi further said the existing PVs do not have the functionality of BIPV. BIPV, he posited, may well be the future of solar installation and indeed building construction in Nigeria within a short time. He called on architectural services providers and renewable energy enthusiasts to explore the potential of BIPV.

