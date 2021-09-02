NDA: Army Chief Vows to Track Down Killers of Military Officers

•Security forces intensify search for abducted personnel

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, yesterday vowed to track down the killers of military officers at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA). Yahaya said the security agencies had launched a manhunt for the abductors of the military personnel.

Some unknown gunmen recently breached the security of the military institution and killed two military officers and abducted one other.

Speaking during a visit to the institution, Yahaya said the perpetrators of the act would be brought to book.

A statement by the Nigerian Defence Academy said the army chief “vowed that no matter how long it takes, the perpetrators of this heinous act would be brought to justice”.

It said the COAS visited the academy to get a first-hand brief on the incident and to commiserate with the Commandant of NDA, Maj Gen. IM Yusuf, and the NDA community.

He reassured the commandant and staff of the academy of the Nigerian Army’s support and solidarity in the fight against insecurity.

He further commended the Commandant, NDA, the GOC 1 Division, the Air Officer Commanding Air Training Command, and heads of other security agencies in Kaduna State in the ongoing efforts to ensure the safe return of the abducted officer. He assured the academy that the Nigerian Army would also provide the it with additional operational enablers to further enhance the security of the institution.

The COAS appealed to the staff of the academy to remain loyal to the country and not allow the unfortunate incident to deter them from their ultimate objective of grooming officer cadets for the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Yahaya enjoined officers, soldiers and civilian staff in the academy to remain vigilant because the fight against insecurity must be a collective effort.

The army chief vowed that no matter how long it might take, perpetrators of the heinous act would be brought to justice.

He urged the commandant not to be deterred, but remain focused on the good job he was doing in the academy.

The COAS also undertook an on-the-spot assessment of the scene of the incident before departing the institution.

