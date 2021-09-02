MMA2 Driver Turns in Bag Containing Money, Jewellery worth Millions of Naira

Chinedu Eze

A bag containing bundles of local and foreign currencies, jewelry and other valuables worth millions of naira that was forgotten inside one of the buses for conveying passengers at the Airside of Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, Terminal Two (MMA2), has been returned to the owner by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operators of the terminal.

The Group Corporate Affairs Manager of BASL, Mikail Mumuni, disclosed this in a statement. Mumuni explained that the bag belonged to a prominent Nigerian (names withheld) who boarded an Arik Air flight from MMA2 to Port Harcourt, Rivers State on August 30, 2021.

According to the statement, “About 1510hrs of 30th August 2021, a black bag that was forgotten inside a Coaster bus, used for conveying passengers at the airside, with the number plate BDG 689 GW, was picked up by the driver of the bus, Mr. Emmanuel Eluu and brought to the Aviation Security (AVSEC) Airside Supervisor, Mr. Taiwo Adelakun.

“Eluu was accompanied by Gbadamosi Olasunkami (Operations, Airside Supervisor) and Oluwole Alonge (Operations, Airside Head of Shift) to ascertain what was kept in the bag and for safe keep.”

The BASL spokesman added that items found in the bag were: $20,000 in two bundles; N500,000 in five bundles; nine wristwatches in black and yellow pouches, a bead in a yellow bag, one eyeglasses in a yellow bag, pieces of jewellery in two golden purses, four bank cheques, eye drop, envelopes of different sizes, bundle of the Business cards belonging to the owner of the bag (names withheld), an identification card and a Samsung Note 20 Ultra.

Mumuni added, “The items were kept in security custody by Adelakun as instructed by the AVSEC Manager, Mr. Okeowo Olatunbosun and confirmed by Gbadamosi Olasunkanmi.”

He said the bag owner was contacted by the security supervisor on the instruction of the AVSEC Manager based on the phone number on the business card. Upon arrival at his destination (Port Harcourt), the owner of the bag who had boarded an Arik Air flight from MMA2 instructed his protocol officer to collect the bag on his behalf.

“The owner of the bag initiated a video conversation with Adelakun (Security Supervisor) affirming the identity of the protocol officer and thanked the management and staff of MMA2 for the honesty and professionalism displayed by them.”

Mumuni recalled that an AVSEC staff of MMA2 had in April found the sum of N2.3 million misplaced by an Uyo-bound passenger on Ibom Airline, and the money was returned to him.

“All these actions are consistent with MMA2’s position of delivering the best services in the Nigerian Aviation Industry,” he added.

