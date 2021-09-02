Kaduna Bans Transportation of Livestock to, out of State

By John Shiklam

The Kaduna State Government has banned the transportation of livestock from the state to other parts of the country as part of efforts aimed at tackling insecurity.

The government also prohibits the transportation of livestock from other parts of the country to state.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday in Kaduna by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

The commissioner said the decision was taken after a thorough review of the security situation in the state.

Aruwan also announced the immediate suspension of the Kawo weekly market in Kaduna North Local Government Area which holds every Tuesday.

The statement warned that transportation of donkeys into the state is a criminal offence, stressing that anyone found engaging in this will be prosecuted accordingly.

The commissioner said: “After wide consultations and thorough security reviews, the Kaduna State Government has banned the transportation of livestock from the state to other states in the country.

“This ban also prohibits the transportation of livestock into Kaduna State from other states. Both bans take effect immediately, from today 2nd September 2021.

“The government also wishes to reiterate that the transportation of donkeys into the state is a criminal offence and anyone found engaging in this will be prosecuted accordingly.

“Furthermore, the Kawo weekly market, which usually holds every Tuesday in Kaduna North LGA, has been suspended with immediate effect.”

According to Aruwan, “The previous directives suspending weekly markets and selling of petrol in Jerry cans in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi and Kajuru LGAs, as well as banning the felling of trees for timber, firewood and charcoal and other commercial purposes in Birnin Gwari, Kachia, Kajuru, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi and Kauru LGAs, are still in force.”

The statement added that the directives will be vigorously enforced by security agencies.

Kaduna is one of the states worst hit by activities of bandits with cases of rampant invasion of communities, killings and abductions almost on a daily basis.

Currently, 31 of the 121 students of the Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi, Kaduna, who were abducted in their school on July 5, 2021, are still in captivity.

