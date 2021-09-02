Insecurity: AIG Pledges Enhanced Synergy with Other Security Agencies

By Onuminya Innocent

In continuation of his tour in the zone, the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police Zone 10, Ali Aji Janga, yesterday visited the Sokoto State Police Command.

Addressing men and officers of the command, Janga pledged to ensure enhanced synergy between the police and other sister security agencies to effectively address the prevailing security challenges in the zone.

The AIG said his visit was coming against the backdrop of the current security challenges in different parts of the zone, stressing that the police needed the support of other security agencies to tackle them.

He further explained that in spite of the fact that police were the lead agency in the maintenance of internal security, the current circumstances require the support of other agencies.

According to him, “I need to come here and encourage you to continue the good works you are doing. I’m proud of you.”

The police boss assured the men and officers of the command that he would always work with them in whatever way that would make the zone peaceful and enable the residents to go about their lawful businesses.

The AIG warned them not to connive with illicit drugs peddlers, saying if caught, the law would be applied.

He admitted that the zone has overwhelming security challenges ranging from kidnapping, banditry and others.

Janga maintained that the security environment of the zone before he took over was dicey, saying with God’s help and their commitment, it has improved.

He noted that the police also required the support, cooperation and collaboration of members of the public to effectively tackle the security challenges.

“I will implore you to collaborate with the vigilantes and members of the public for effective policing,” he added.

Earlier, the state Commissioner of Police, Kola Okunlola, thanked the AIG for the visit.

He informed the AIG that the command under him has made remarkable achievements since he assumed office.

Okunlola disclosed that recently, some bandits and kidnappers terrorising the eastern part of the state were neutralised, while others were arrested.

