Fidson Rewards Academic Excellence

Fidson Healthcare Plc., the leading pharmaceutical company, last weekend rewarded 304 students across the nation for exceptional academic performances. This was done through its academic reward programme – the Astymin Brilliance Reward (ABR), organised to reward academic excellence among students in Nigeria.

The event themed: “Empowering the Future: Rewarding Excellence” and held at the Fidson Corporate head office, Lagos with both onsite and online attendance had in attendance Director of Co-Curricular Division of Ministry of Education, Mrs Sosanya Olubunmi who represented the Commissioner for Education, Lagos State, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo; Secretary General Lagos Chapter, Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Comrade Alaka Lukman Yusuf represented the President National, NAPPS, Comrade Olaitan Adumadeyi.

ASTYMIN, the flagship brand of Fidson, sponsoring the ABR event promotes healthy living, physical activity, mental alertness, good sleep, and immunity. According to the product manager, Tunde Balogun, Astymin is a blend of essential amino acids and is available in about 40 countries in the world.

In his remarks, General Manager, Fidson Healthcare Plc, Oshoke Ayebae, congratulated the winners for doing their best and coming out tops noting that education is one of the greatest gifts a parent can give to a child to set him/her up for the future. He specially appreciated the teachers for doing a good job in managing and training the students.

The Programme Coordinator, Yetunde Adesola disclosed that ABR started in 2010 and till date has rewarded close to 3,000 children adding that the event which used to be a funfair, rewards students in both government owned and private schools across the country.

“ABR is a programme that encourages children to be good academically and all other activities they take part in their schools” she said.

The representative of the Commissioner for Education congratulated the students, encouraging them to put more effort and aspire to be great leaders. She also gave kudos to Fidson Healthcare Plc. for organising the programme.

While congratulating the awardees for earning the recognition, Mrs Toyin Akingbade from Association for Formidable Educational Development (AFED), affirmed that Fidson Healthcare Plc. is a partner with AFED as both organisations share a common goal which is to ensure that the Nigerian child is well taken care of.

Head of Marketing, Fidson Healthcare Plc Friday Enaholo explained that there were also monthly essay competitions where winners are rewarded on a monthly basis. He added that ABR will accommodate more awardees in the near future.

Some of the ABR awardees present at the event – Caroline Olufowote; Oluwadarasimi Adetiloye; Arokoyo Oluwasemilore and Samuel Marvelous Ajayi – were presented with certificates of excellence and Astymin branded gift items. Arokoyo Oluwasemilore gave an appreciation remark on behalf of the awardees.

The programme coordinator reiterated that all the winners including online participants will get their certificates and gifts delivered to them.

